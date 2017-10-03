Theresa May: I am in charge
The prime minister has rejected accusations of weak leadership in her cabinet, saying she is "in charge" over issues such as Brexit.
It comes after Mr Johnson set out his Brexit "red lines" at the weekend.
"I choose my cabinet and I want to ensure that I have a range of voices sitting around the table because I think you make better decisions that way."
"Of course the prime minister is in charge," Ms May told the Today programme.
-
03 Oct 2017
- From the section UK Politics