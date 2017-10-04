Damian Green defends Boris Johnson 'dead bodies' comment
The first secretary of state has defended Boris Johnson's comments on Libya. The foreign secretary had said the country could have a prosperous future if they could only clear away the "dead bodies".
Damian Green told the Today programme all politicians should be sensitive in their use of language but that Johnson was trying to "look beyond the immediate terrible situation" in Libya to what could be "a prosperous future".
