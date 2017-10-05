'Spain can't be trusted to deal with this'

Video

Britain should have sent a "much stronger" message about the violent scenes around the Catalan referendum, said a Conservative MP who sits on the foreign affairs select committee and is vice-chair of the all-party parliamentary group on Catalonia.

Andrew Rosin dell said the scenes of violence brought "shame on Spain and shame on the European Union" when he spoke to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn and Camilla Cavendish, who used to work in Downing Street and now sits in the House of Lords.

They also looked at independence votes in Scotland and Gibraltar.