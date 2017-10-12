Ex-chancellor accuses chancellor of 'sabotage'

Video

A former Conservative chancellor has called for the the current postholder to be removed from the job in a reshuffle by the prime minister.

Lord Lawson, who served as Margaret Thatcher's chancellor from 1983-89, said Philip Hammond was unhelpful and "what he is doing is very close to sabotage" over Brexit talks.

He went on to tell Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn that previous guest, Tory MP Anna Soubry, who spoke up for Mr Hammond, was a "complete fanatic".