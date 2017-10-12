'Fabricated' Hammond-PM disagreement stories
Anna Soubry on Philip Hammond and Brexit reports

Some Conservative MPs are “absolutely desperate to cause division" and stand accused of "pour(ing) some scorn on the chancellor” by a colleague.

Conservative MP Anna Soubry said Philip Hammond was an “excellent chancellor” and defended him from the "nonsense, squabbling and name-calling” from a few dozen Tory MPs.

She told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn: "It’s time to put the country first, not personalities, not scoring cheap points."

