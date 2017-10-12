Starmer: Brexit deadlock a ‘serious failure’

Video

The shadow Brexit secretary has said that the deadlock in the talks with the European Union over the UK's withdrawal is "a serious failure to hit a very important deadline".

Sir Keir Starmer told BBC Radio 4's World at One that "it's blindingly obvious that we're not going to reach a full agreement by March 2019 and unless there's a transitional arrangement in place soon, then companies are making plans about what they will do in the event of a no deal". He added "a no deal is very bad for Britain and for the EU".