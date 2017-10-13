'Supergirl' removed from EU press conference

Video

A British blogger who won a contest to take part in an EU event about journalism and European funding was told to leave a press conference, despite having press accreditation.

Madeleina Kay, who dresses as supergirl, told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn that "Britain needs a super hero to save it from Brexit"

And she explained her attire made the organisers think she might "pull a prank like the guy at the Tory conference.