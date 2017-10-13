Model: We live in a deeply racist society

Video

Britain is a "deeply racist society" said a model in the week when the government published its racism audit.

Munroe Bergdorf said the finding of discrimination was "old news to me, and almost a bad joke to identify it now".

In a personal film for This Week, the transgender mixed-race model claimed: "The uncomfortable truth is that the white race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on earth."

