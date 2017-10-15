Video

Countless politicians have been talking up or down the prospect of no deal with the EU, a disaster to some or the chance trade on our own terms to others.

The government insists the technology exists to mitigate new tariff arrangements, but still there are concerns that customs checks will inevitably lead to delays, a possibility difficult to swallow for an industry where time is money.

Ellie Price has been to ports on both sides of the Channel to find out about the practical steps being taken to prepare for the possibility of no deal.