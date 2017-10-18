Labour will 'not accept' a no-deal Brexit

Video

Labour is insisting the government must get a deal with the European Union for Brexit.

The shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur Labour would reject any no-deal if negotiations with the EU failed.

“We will not let them get away with no deal and the consequences will be felt," she said, “We will see what happens then, but Theresa May cannot pretend that we have not been clear throughout,” she added.

Watch the full interview on Thursday 18 October 2017 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.