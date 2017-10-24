O'Mara MP 'showed his true colours'

Video

A Labour MP has quit the parliamentary women and equalities committee after a series of homophobic and sexist remarks made a decade ago were published by the Guido Fawkes website.

One of Jared O'Mara's constituents, Sophie Evans, who met him in March 2017, a few months before he was elected, told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn that the Sheffield Hallam MP used abusive and sexist language to her and her friend.

Mr O'Mara, who did not respond to an invitation to take part in the programme, later said claims from Ms Evans were "categorically untrue".

