Heathrow expansion: is MP opposition growing?

Video

The government has reopened the public consultation on plans for a third runway at Heathrow.

While ministers are clear the £18 billion project is still the preferred option, new data raises further question about the environmental impact of expansion, and offers an improved economic case for a second runway at Gatwick instead.

So, with opponents on all sides of the Commons, does the government still have the votes to get the plans off the ground?

Elizabeth Glinka reports.