Speaker: Zero tolerance of sexual harassment

Video

Speaker John Bercow read a statement on "recent disturbing allegations about a culture of sexual harassment at Westminster" between MPs and their employees

He said there would be "zero tolerance of sexual harassment of bullying" as he told them about existing help and guidance to staff.

Mr Bercow added changes to the code should not require "endless debate and discussion"

His statement came ahead of an urgent question on the issue Harriet Harman, and she was answered by the Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom.