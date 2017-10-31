'I was raped at a Labour party event'

Video

Labour activist Bex Bailey has spoken to Radio 4's PM programme about a serious sexual assault she suffered at a Labour party event in 2011.

She told Carolyn Quinn that when she later asked for advice from a senior member of staff within the party, she was encouraged not to pursue it and that reporting it formally could "damage" her.

Labour said: "The Labour Party takes these allegations extremely seriously. It takes great courage for victims of rape to come forward - and all support must and will be made available to them. We would strongly recommend that the police investigate the allegations of criminal actions that Bex Bailey has made. Labour will also launch an independent investigation into claims that a party employee acted improperly over these 2011 allegations."