'Open season' for inappropriate Tory behaviour

Video

Tory backbenchers can "do what they like" because Prime Minister May has only been using the ministerial code, a Labour MP has said.

"It seems it's open season for Tory backbenchers... like Stephen Crabb," Jess Phillips told the Today programme.

"Stephen Crabb should definitely not still be walking around parliament with the Tory whip," she said of the Tory MP who admitted sending sexually provocative texts to a teenager.