'It was a revolting act' says MP's accuser

Video

A Labour MP, who has been suspended by his party after being accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour, has not commented on the claims despite repeated attempts to contact him.

Ava Etemadzadeh, who has made the allegations against Kelvin Hopkins, spoke to the BBC deputy political editor John Pienaar, who asked her what had happened between her and the Luton MP.

She said: “It made me feel extremely uncomfortable and it was a revolting act."