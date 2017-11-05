Video
Is Theresa May in control or has she lost her spark?
It's been a tricky week for Theresa May.
She's lost a cabinet minister and been forced into a reshuffle which did little for party unity, to say nothing of losing a commons vote on Brexit and yet more reports of fireworks in cabinet meetings.
So is the prime minister's time in office going with a bang or more of a whimper?
Ellie Price takes the mood box to Conservative-held Surrey, to find out.
