Allegations 'must be properly investigated'

Theresa May is asked by the BBC's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg if she can say "hand on heart" she knew nothing about the allegations of misconduct against Conservative MPs that have emerged.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with fellow party leaders to discuss setting up an independent grievance procedure at Westminster, the prime minister said allegations that have been made in the press - and some that were not in the press - are being investigated.

She said she wanted "people working Parliament to have the confidence" that they can come forward with allegations and that they will be "properly investigated".