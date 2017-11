Video

Iain Duncan Smith has said the term of this government will be "a bit bumpy" at times but that didn't mean the government hadn't a clear idea of where it was going.

The former Tory leader was reacting to questions about the PM's leadership after Priti Patel's resignation.

He told the Today programme it would be wrong to change the balance of the cabinet and that Patel should be replaced by a Brexiteer.