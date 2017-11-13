Johnson 'should be considering his position'

Video

Nicky Morgan has suggested Boris Johnson’s conduct should cause Theresa May to consider his position as foreign secretary.

Speaking about his handling of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe being held in Iran, the former education secretary said: "I cannot begin to imagine what went through Boris Johnson’s and, I’m afraid to say, Michael Gove’s minds."

And she told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn: "I don’t know what advice he is getting."