Taking back control of UK borders was an argument for some who backed Brexit and wanted a cut in the number of people coming into the UK.

But in a film for the Daily Politics soapbox series, City AM's Rachel Cunliffe looks at British and Australian immigration statistics and policies, and she argues for more immigration from non-EU nations.

She said: “This is not a betrayal of the Brexit vote, it is honouring it, by building migration systems specially for the UK. So let’s take back control of immigration - and increase it."