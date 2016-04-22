Rationing health care to smokers and obese?

Video

Is it right for patients to be prevented from having certain types of treatment, unless they quit smoking or lose weight?

Some health trusts argue this is a way to improve results of non-emergency operations, but critics claim it is also a way to deal with the pressure on NHS budgets by rationing care.

Daily Politics reporter Emma Vardy visited Hertfordshire, where some new rules have caused controversy, and spoke to Ruth Robertson of the King's Fund and Prof Helen Stokes-Lampard of the Royal College of GPs.