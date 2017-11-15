Video

There is a lively debate going on in Parliament, which is "right and proper", with strong views on both sides of the House, the prime minister has said about the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Theresa May told the Commons: "We are listening carefully to those who wish to improve the bill."

She was responding to Conservative Michael Tomlinson who said it was part of an MP's job to scrutinise the legislation, and said colleagues should "come together and deliver Brexit for our country and for the British people".