Are Russians meddling in foreign elections?

Was there Kremlin cyber-espionage in UK referendum and US election?
Theresa May accused Moscow of "planting fake stories" to "sow discord in the West", but the Kremlin denied accusations of election meddling and cyber-espionage.
Data showed Russian twitter accounts posted more than 45,000 messages about Brexit in 48 hours during last year's referendum where the UK decided to leave the EU.
Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price looked into the claims.
17 Nov 2017
