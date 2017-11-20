How is Westminster handling sex allegations?

Video

The accusations of sexual harassment at Westminster may not be on the front pages for now, but with ongoing inquiries and a cross-party body being set up to handle claims, the story is unlikely to go away.

Joanna Williams, author of Women Versus Feminism: Why we all need liberating from the Gender Wars, spoke of a witch-hunt over some of the claims.

Jess Phillips MP who chairs the Women's Parliamentary Labour Party, and has handled some of the complaints, said she would "live tweet it if somebody touched me".

They spoke to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn and Conservative MP Nick Boles.