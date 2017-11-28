'Grieving parents want to know why'
MPs who have experienced baby loss spoke about parents' need for answers during a House of Commons debate.

Conservative Will Quince said: "The vast majority, if not all, grieving parents want to know why - but they also want to know that their child's life, however short, will have had meaning by ensuring that we learn lessons from them, not as a statistics but as a baby."

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the Safety Investigations Branch would be tasked with reviewing baby death cases.