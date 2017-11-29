Video

Tweeting an image of a St George's flag may have seen Emily Thornberry’s resign from the Labour shadow cabinet in 2014, but the shadow foreign secretary made light of this ahead of England taking part in the rugby league world cup final on Saturday morning.

To cheers from MPs, she told them that she would "of course, be waving my St George's flag" as England take on Australia.

Facing her at PMQs, Damian Green said he would find it "even more difficult than her" - as a Welsh rugby fan - but he would also be supporting England.