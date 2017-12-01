Could banks move HQs outside London?

Video
London: Banks and passporting rights after Brexit
Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said British banks will lose their 'passporting rights', which allow them to serve clients across the EU without the need for licences in individual countries, when the UK leaves the EU.
Daily Politics reporter Emma Vardy looks at whether banks may move their headquarters out of London, and whether the city could remain the financial centre of Europe after Brexit.
