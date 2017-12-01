Video

The investigation into Damian Green’s computer should focus on the conduct of the police and of the last Labour government, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said

The Conservative MP said police had "behaved disgracefully as a political arm of the then government" and their raid on Mr Green's office was "a real scandal",

He told Daily Politics presenter Amol Rajan: "What we should be asking about is the politicisation of the police force under the last Labour government. Not about Damian Green.”