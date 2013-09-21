Arise Sir Nigel?

Does Nigel Farage want to be in the House of Lords?
When our guest editor Baroness Trumpington started getting involved in politics many decades ago women tended to be seen rather than heard.
Not her. "I'm very outspoken for a woman" she said. And so she was.
Nowadays, of course, politicians of all stripes claim to be in favour of plain speaking... so does Nigel Farage give a plain answer to a very simple question? Here he is with Jess Phillips on the Today programme.
