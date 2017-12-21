NHS 'system failure' needs 'radical change'

Video

The prime minister defended the government's handling of the NHS after the unprecedented call in England for a month's worth of non-urgent operations and appointments to be postponed.

And as stories of patients enduring long waits in ambulances and on trolleys in A&E mount, Kate Andrews from the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, says it is time to look at a radically different way of running health services in a personal film for the Daily Politics soapbox series.

