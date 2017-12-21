NHS 'system failure' needs 'radical change'
Kate Andrews on changes to funding health care services

The prime minister defended the government's handling of the NHS after the unprecedented call in England for a month's worth of non-urgent operations and appointments to be postponed.

And as stories of patients enduring long waits in ambulances and on trolleys in A&E mount, Kate Andrews from the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, says it is time to look at a radically different way of running health services in a personal film for the Daily Politics soapbox series.

