MP's assistant: 'bullying was unrelenting'

An MP's assistant has told BBC 5 live that he experienced bullying whilst working at Westminster.

The man didn't want to be identified, so his words are spoken by an actor. He said at one point it had a serious impact on his mental health.

New research by BBC 5 live has found 39 people have experienced bullying at Westminster. 24 say they’ve been bullied by the MP they work for.

5 live sent a questionnaire to all 1,500 staff publically listed as working for MPs in Parliament, 166 responded.

Last year, the prime minister set up a cross-party working group to look at the issues, led by Andrea Leadsom, Leader of the Commons.

Mrs Leadsom said in December 2017 that new HR support for MPs staff would be brought in, and a staff helpline expanded.

New training would be provided and other policies, like a ‘behaviour code’, would be looked at.

Details of organisations offering information and support with mental health are available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 08000 564 756.

This clip is originally from 5 live's Emma Barnett programme on Wednesday 10 January 2018.