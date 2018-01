Video

Politicians Nigel Farage and Chuka Umunna were at loggerheads this morning on the Today programme over Donald Trump's cancelled UK visit.

Labour's Chuka Umunna said he "hates racists" and he "dislikes Islamophobes" when asked what he thought about the US President's visit, while Farage accused Mr Umunna of being "anti-American".

Nigel Farage went on to say he himself was "pro-American and pro-global Britain".