UKIP leader: I didn't want the publicity

Video

UKIP Leader Henry Bolton tells the BBC's Daily Politics he did not want the publicity his relationship with a 25-year-old model attracted.

His higher profile predecessor Nigel Farage has suggested while the newspaper stories "may be uncomfortable for him, the truth is, people now know his name".

Mr Bolton told presenter Jo Coburn: "Quite honestly, I would not have wanted, in any way, the publicity this has attracted. I would like it to die down."

Watch more clips from the Daily Politics and see programme twitter account