Why don't celeb candidates win UK elections?

US voters put Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger into office and the idea of celebrities running for office is not that unusual, but famous faces tend to have less electoral success in the UK.

After speculation that Oprah Winfrey could be considering running against Donald Trump for the Presidency, Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka looks at the famous names in Britain who have stood for election, but largely failed to break through and win over UK voters.

