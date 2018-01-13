Video
Carillion bailout 'would send wrong message', Vince Cable says
The government "can't possibly" bail out construction company Carillion, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable says.
The former coalition business secretary says ministers must force the construction company's creditors to take losses, leaving the government to take responsibility for the firm's public contracts - such as maintenance for Network Rail - and make sure they are delivered.
-
13 Jan 2018
- From the section UK Politics