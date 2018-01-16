Do nations really need a government?

Video
How Belgium, Germany, Iraq, Somalia, US and Antarctica cope
It's been a year since the devolved government in Northern Ireland collapsed, leaving most of its functions to be carried out by civil servants under the supervision of Westminster.
Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka looks into how that is not the only example of countries, or less defined areas, functioning without an elected government.
Watch more clips from the Daily Politics and see programme twitter account
-
16 Jan 2018
- From the section UK Politics