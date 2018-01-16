Soubry: Surprised and disappointed in Boris

Anna Soubry on new Boris Johnson Brexit bus NHS claims
People have been "conned" by claims on the side of a bus about extra money for the NHS, says Anna Soubry MP.
She spoke after Boris Johnson said the £350 million a week claim used, and disputed, in the referendum campaign was actually a ""gross underestimate".
The Conservative MP said she was "surprised and disappointed" by the latest claims from the foreign secretary.
