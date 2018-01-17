'Corporations need to be shown the door'

Video

Public services need to be provided by "public employees with a public service ethos" said Jeremy Corbyn, and he listed under-performing private firms, saying they should "be shown the door".

But Theresa May replied that a third of the Carillion contracts with the government were let by the Labour government, and she said that his party would "always put politics before people".

The exchanges came during Prime Minister's Questions.

