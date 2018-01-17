Video
PMQs: Smith and May on mental health service
The prime minister was asked when her "warm words" on mental health services would be put into action.
It came from Labour MP Jeff Smith who raised the case of a Manchester constituent who had a 450-mile round trip to a psychiatric unit in Sussex, calling the lack of mental health beds a "national crisis and scandal".
Theresa May admitted there was more to do, but told him her government was putting more money into the service than any previous administration.
