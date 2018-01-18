Video

An MP and medical doctor described meeting people who had been gang-raped, seen their husbands murdered, and their babies thrown on to a fire.

Rosena Allin-Khan has been to refugee camps in Bangladesh, where Rohingya people had fled from Myanmar.

The Labour MP told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn, and guest Jonathan Freedland: "What I have seen is an atrocity and genocide."

Daily Politics film: What's happened to the Rohingya refugees?