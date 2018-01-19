Ntumy's advice for fixing 'broken party'

Video
Momentum Barbara Ntumy on Corbyn's 'exciting new vision'
Taking to the potter's wheel, Momentum Barbara Ntumy looks at Jeremy Corbyn's "exciting new vision".
She said this week's election to the party's National Executive Committee showed party members had backed the leader's agenda.
In a personal film for This Week, she spoke of the "wheel coming off the failed capitalist model" with the collapse of Carillion, and the Labour must now "transform the country".
- From the section UK Politics