Child refugees heading to the UK

Video

After President Macron's visit to the UK, the British government has made a renewed pledge to allow more child refugees to come to Britain.

It was one of the key parts of the agreement between France and the UK to strengthen co-operation.

Emma Vardy reports on what happened after the scheme to bring children to the UK, under what was called the Dubs Amendment, ran into problems last year, and some councils say they're already struggling to look after the number of child refugees who arrive here.

Watch more clips from the Daily Politics and see programme twitter account