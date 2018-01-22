French deputy debunks Macron's 'Frexit' claim
French deputy Alexandre Holroyd on Macron's 'Frexit' claim

A leading French politician has raised doubts on President Emmanuel Macron's claim that France would "probably" have voted to leave the European Union had a referendum taken place.

The assembly member for Northern Europe, Alexandre Holroyd, told the Westminster Hour "the sentiment he was trying to say was that such a momentous decision is impossible to predict in politics nowadays".

He said making a prediction on whether or not France would vote to leave is "just a guess".

