MeToo 'overwhelming and dangerous'

Video
Charlotte Gill on social media reaction to sexual claims
There needs to be a "more balanced approach" when dealing with sexual assault and sexual relations, says a journalist who reckons the #MeToo movement has become "overwhelming and dangerous".
In a personal film for the Daily Politics, Charlotte Gill said the campaign has "has morphed into a suspicion against an entire gender."
Watch more clips from the Daily Politics and see programme twitter account
-
22 Jan 2018
- From the section UK Politics