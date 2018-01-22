'I shall not be resigning as party leader'

UKIP's Henry Bolton statement on his leadership
UKIP’s leader says he will not be standing down and wants to change the way the party is governed.
After several frontbench spokesman left their jobs and called on him to quit in the past few days, Henry Bolton spoke of "factional in-fighting within the party and to remove those who have been a part of that."
In a statement on Monday afternoon, he said: "In a single phrase, it is time to drain the swamp."
-
22 Jan 2018
- From the section UK Politics