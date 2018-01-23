Video

Those who like a fizzy drink will soon be paying more to enjoy them, when the sugar tax comes into force in April this year.

The government will be taxing producers and importers of sweet drinks in the hope of cutting rates of obesity, especially in children.

Daily Politics reporter Emma Vardy looks at what will happen to the money raised, and whether the tax will do anything to change drinking habits.

