David Davis v Jacob Rees-Mogg on Brexit transition

Brexit Secretary David Davis rejected fellow Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg's suggestion it would be "more honest" to admit the UK plans to "de facto" stay in the EU for two extra years.

Mr Davis, being questioned by MPs on the Exiting the EU committee, said the crucial difference between what was being proposed for the "transition" period after Brexit was that the UK would be free to strike trade deals with other countries - something it is not allowed to do as an EU member.

Mr Rees-Mogg said the UK should "get on with it now" and suggested the UK was acting as if "we are lackeys of the European Union".