PM urged to extend smear tests to under 25s

Theresa May urged to extend smear tests to under 25s
Theresa May has said the government will look at calls to make smear tests available on the NHS to women under 25 - and urged those who do qualify to get tested even though "I know it is not a comfortable thing to do".
She was asked by Labour MP Julie Elliott about a campaign by the family of her constituent Amber Rose Cliff, who say she had asked for, and been refused, tests 30 times before she died of cervical cancer aged 25.
24 Jan 2018
