MPs pay tributes to Tessa Jowell
PMQs: Tributes to 'relentlessly positive' Tessa Jowell

Tributes have been paid in Parliament to former Culture Secretary Tessa Jowell who has spoken publicly about her brain cancer diagnosis.

An emotional Sarah Jones, a Labour MP, told the House about the "utter relentless positivity and complete commitment to changing the world” of her former boss.

While Speaker John Bercow said: “In my 20 years in this place, I have never met a more courteous, more gracious member of Parliament."

In May 2017, Baroness Jowell was diagnosed with a high-grade brain tumour known as glioblastoma.

